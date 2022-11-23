Left Menu

Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 bln credit line with developer Vanke

China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector. Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease pressure on debt-laden developers and reverse a severe housing slump.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 10:53 IST
Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 bln credit line with developer Vanke
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector.

Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease pressure on debt-laden developers and reverse a severe housing slump. The property sector makes up about a quarter of the economy. Vanke is the country's second-largest developer by sales.

Under the agreement, BoCom will likely offer Vanke property development loans, mortgage loans and loans for merger and acquisition deals, according to a statement released by the lender. The lender will also provide funds to the developer via letters of guarantee and bond investment, it said.

The agreement is part of the bank's efforts to implement 16 measures outlined

by Chinese regulators to support the property sector, it said in the statement. "BoCom will continue to fulfill the responsibility of a state-owned bank, (and) accurately promote high-quality economic development with high-quality financial services," it said.

The bank also agreed to provide a 20 billion yuan line of credit to Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd, according to a separate statement it released on Wednesday. China's property sector, once a pillar of growth, has slowed sharply this year due to government efforts to restrict excessive borrowing by developers.

The clampdown has triggered falls in property investment, sales and prices, and a growing number of bond defaults. Construction of many housing projects has stalled, scaring away potential home buyers. In the latest policy move, China's central bank will provide 200 billion yuan in loans to six commercial banks for housing completions, according to a deputy central bank official quoted by the state-run Economic Daily on Monday.

Many analysts, however, believe the property market will take a long time to recover. ($1=7.1531 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022