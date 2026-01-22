Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Atul Wassan, a former Indian cricketer, has expressed disapproval over Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision not to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Speaking to ANI, Wassan supported the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to reject the BCB's plea to move their matches outside India, attributing this to Bangladesh's 'immature' stance.

The cricketer highlighted the detrimental effects this decision could have on Bangladesh's cricket system, both financially and developmentally. The BCB's stance stemmed from a dispute involving Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders amid security concerns in Bangladesh. Wassan criticized the BCB's reaction and commended the ICC for standing firm.

Asserting that Bangladesh's withdrawal would not significantly impact the tournament, Wassan remarked on the lack of maturity shown by Bangladesh's government in escalating the situation. He urged all involved parties, including the ICC, BCCI, and BCB, to act responsibly and resolve the issue as speculation continues about Bangladesh's participation in the scheduled matches in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)