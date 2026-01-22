India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu made a significant impact at the World Economic Forum, engaging in strategic dialogues on sustainability and innovation. Naidu met with European Union Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas to discuss advancing India-EU transport ecosystem collaborations focusing on safety.

The minister also held discussions with Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Brazilian aerospace major Embraer, exploring enhanced ties through strategic partnerships with Indian companies. This initiative is in line with India being one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally.

Further meetings included dialogue with Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, focusing on integrating advanced weather intelligence in aviation. Naidu also emphasized India's autonomous mobility approach at a WEF session, highlighting India's regulatory and digital advancements in aviation.