Left Menu

Defence ministry grants working permission to Odisha for ‘development’ of Rasgovindpur airstrip

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for granting permission for development of the airstrip in his tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.The airstrip belonging to DRDO was included in the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik UDAN scheme.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:34 IST
Defence ministry grants working permission to Odisha for ‘development’ of Rasgovindpur airstrip
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has granted permission to the Odisha government to work for “development of airstrip” at Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Wednesday. The airstrip, built during the Second World War, has been remained abandoned.

The Odisha government has been permitted to ''develop the airstrip on defence land measuring 160.35 acres as against a cash compensation of Rs 26.03 crore,'' the official said. The cash has to be deposited with the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) before execution of working permission, he said. The ministry also suggested that a separate board of officers should be “convened to ascertain exact location, demarcation of land, its cost and modalities of transfer, and security and safety measures” among others. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for granting permission for ''development of the airstrip'' in his tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.

The airstrip belonging to DRDO was included in the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. The state government, had in February, written a letter to the Defence ministry, seeking a non-objection certificate from the Defence Research and Development Organisation for commencement of commercial flight operations from the airstrip.

The DRDO had, in April, recommended and submitted a proposal to the ministry for granting 'no objection' to Odisha for using the airstrip and working permission to develop a civil enclave there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022