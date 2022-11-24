Jim Sarbh Opens Doors to his Ancestral Home in Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, Season 6

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Along the coastline of Maharashtra on the outskirts of Mumbai where the sun glints through trees and waves rush to the shore, is a picturesque bungalow-by-the-sea. The charming heritage home of critically acclaimed actor, Jim Sarbh. In the latest episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Season 6, Jim takes viewers on a tour of his exquisite ancestral bungalow surrounded by a beautiful garden and trees that will positively take your breath away. Jim's home is a beautifully built Spanish colonial style bungalow, with pronounced arches, open rooms, stunning balconies and a large patio peppered with white and blue outdoor chairs and a swing. A walk up the magnificent staircase leads to Jim’s bedroom and a large outdoor swimming pool, which rewards you with a breath-taking vista. Every corner of the home has a memory and every tree has a tale, which has been well-preserved by Jim and his family. Watch the second episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6 here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5LLgJHNIs4 The pristine white exteriors characterises a quintessential Parsi-style Bungalow, with pillars that flank the house and wooded shutter windows. Jim believes his space is an open home, not just in its architecture, but in the way he welcomes his guests. To him, “It’s a home for people, not just for one person.” About ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 6 Asian Paints is back with season 6 of their original home decor web series, ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’. The much-awaited series gives viewers a walkthrough of the homes of admired celebrities who have opened up doors, and by extension their hearts, for a glimpse into their personal spaces. Much like previous seasons of the series, viewers will get a personal tour of the homes by the celebrities themselves and can also pick up decor inspirations for their own homes. The episodes will carry the signature warmth expressed by each of the personalities who are all self-made in their respective fields. The season will depict how these achievers unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal decor choices. This year the likes of Anil Kapoor & Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu, Jim Sarbh, and Mouni Roy will be opening their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into their homes which is an extension of their lives and their personalities. There are new elements in this season for viewers to enjoy and take inspirations from. The episodes incorporate a special ‘Build Book’ segment showing celebrities browsing through a design guide with decor elements in their homes. The segment guides consumers to BeautifulHomes.com, the Asian Paints website, a veritable decor guide for consumers. The legacy of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colourful wall, unique collectibles, or through curated decor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country, and has set a true visual benchmark in this space. About Asian Paints Limited Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 29,101.28 crores (Rs. 291 billion). Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating and introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Service, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.

