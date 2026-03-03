Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Iran's Strategic Control Over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, threatening to ignite any passing ship following the reported assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in an Israeli strike. This escalation poses significant risks to global oil markets as a fifth of global oil supply is transported through the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a bold declaration, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, crucial for global oil exports, is now a flashpoint following the reported death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an alleged Israeli strike.

Amidst soaring tensions, Iran's warning to set ships ablaze if they attempt passage threatens to severely disrupt global oil supplies. With a fifth of the world's oil flowing through this narrow channel, the closure could cause crude prices to skyrocket, heightening economic uncertainty worldwide.

This development not only exacerbates regional hostilities but also underscores the fragile nature of global energy markets, as nations scramble to secure alternative trade routes and energy supplies amidst the looming crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

