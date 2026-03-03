Rising Tensions: Iran's Strategic Control Over Strait of Hormuz

In a bold declaration, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, crucial for global oil exports, is now a flashpoint following the reported death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an alleged Israeli strike.

Amidst soaring tensions, Iran's warning to set ships ablaze if they attempt passage threatens to severely disrupt global oil supplies. With a fifth of the world's oil flowing through this narrow channel, the closure could cause crude prices to skyrocket, heightening economic uncertainty worldwide.

This development not only exacerbates regional hostilities but also underscores the fragile nature of global energy markets, as nations scramble to secure alternative trade routes and energy supplies amidst the looming crisis.

