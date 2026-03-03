Left Menu

Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Impact on Container Shipping

Container ships are heavily impacted by U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, resulting in significant delays in the Strait of Hormuz. An estimated 10% of the global container fleet is affected. Ship insurers have stopped operations in the area due to the heightened risk amid Iran's retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:49 IST
Container ships are currently experiencing significant delays in the Strait of Hormuz, as emphasized by Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express (ONE). According to Nixon, a staggering 10% of the global container fleet is now caught in the aftermath of recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

These operations have caused an increase in tensions in the region, leading maritime insurers to suspend voyages through the vital waterway straddling Iran and Oman. The strait is a critical corridor for the global economy, seeing the transit of roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and significant amounts of natural gas.

As Iran retaliates, the global shipping industry is watching closely. The potential disruptions pose significant risks to the maritime sector, especially regarding insured operations and global trade flow continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

