Intensifying Conflict: The Middle East in Flames

The conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran intensified on Monday, widening into a regional conflict with Israel launching strikes on Lebanon following Hezbollah's attacks. U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated the military campaign could persist for weeks, throwing oil markets into disarray and leading to a surge in global oil prices.

Average U.S. gasoline prices soared above $3 per gallon, adding to the president's economic woes. Trump affirmed the operation was ahead of schedule, targeting curbing Iran's missile and nuclear capabilities. However, the operation's open-ended nature has sparked criticism and political risk for Trump's administration.

In response to ongoing airstrikes, Tehran's allies, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, have targeted Israel. As the threat of broader regional conflict looms, countries like Turkey and China condemned the U.S. actions. Ground forces deployment remains an option as tensions reach a critical point.

