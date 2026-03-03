Iran Calls for Regional Pressure on U.S.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged regional nations to exert pressure on the United States regarding its stance toward Iran. He emphasized that Iran is not in conflict with its neighboring countries, aiming to underscore Tehran's peaceful intentions in the region.
