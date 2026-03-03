Left Menu

Iran Calls for Regional Pressure on U.S.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged regional nations to exert pressure on the United States regarding its stance toward Iran. He emphasized that Iran is not in conflict with its neighboring countries, aiming to underscore Tehran's peaceful intentions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:42 IST
Abbas Araqchi

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made a significant call to the countries in the region, urging them to pressurize the United States about its approach toward Iran.

During his appearance on Iran's State TV, Araqchi firmly reiterated that Tehran is not in a state of war with regional nations.

This statement seeks to highlight Iran's intention to maintain peace and stability in the region, distancing itself from aggressive postures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

