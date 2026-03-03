Iran Calls for Regional Pressure on U.S.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made a significant call to the countries in the region, urging them to pressurize the United States about its approach toward Iran.

During his appearance on Iran's State TV, Araqchi firmly reiterated that Tehran is not in a state of war with regional nations.

This statement seeks to highlight Iran's intention to maintain peace and stability in the region, distancing itself from aggressive postures.

(With inputs from agencies.)