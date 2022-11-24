Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to participate in pre-Budget meeting tomorrow

Regarding the preparation of the Budget 2023-24, a meeting of the finance ministers of all the states has been organised by the Union Finance Ministry to invite suggestions and proposals from the States. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present his proposals on economic issues related to the state's interest. Along with this, the chief minister will also draw the attention of the Finance Minister on the pending demands of the state.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will participate in the pre-Budget meeting chaired by the Union Finance Minister. A meeting of Finance Ministers of all states of the country has been called at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on November 25 at 11 am. Regarding the preparation of the Budget 2023-24, a meeting of the Finance Ministers of all the States has been organised by the Union Finance Ministry to invite suggestions and proposals from the States. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present his proposals on economic issues related to the state's interest. Along with this, the Chief Minister will also draw the attention of the Finance Minister on the pending demands of the state.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 5th Pre-Budget 2023-24 consultation with experts from services and trade in New Delhi. The pre-Budget 2023-24 meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The Ministry of Finance tweeted on Thursday, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chaired her 5th #PreBudget2023 consultation with the experts of #Services and #Trade in New Delhi, today. The pre-Budget meeting was also attended by officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Corporate Affairs." The pre-Budget meeting on Thursday was also attended by officials of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Corporate Affairs and secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs.

The Finance Minister is also meeting representatives from the social sector including health, education, rural development and water and sanitation. The official account of All India Radio News tweeted on Thursday, "Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultations with representatives of service and trade sectors today. FM will also meet the representatives from #SocialSector including health, education, rural development and water and sanitation. #PreBudget2023."

