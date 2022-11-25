Bank of China agrees to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 bln yuan to 10 property developers
Bank of China Ltd announced Friday that it had agreed to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan ($83.8 billion) to 10 property developers, including Vanke and Country Garden.
The move came as China's state-owned banks took efforts to respond to Beijing's call to ease a liquidity crisis in the embattled property sector. ($1 = 7.1638 Chinese yuan renminbi)
