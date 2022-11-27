Left Menu

Maha: 13 injured after falling on railway track as part of foot over-bridge collapses in Chandrapur

As a result, some people fell 20 feet down on the railway track, an official of the Government Railway Police GRP said.Thirteen persons were injured in the incident and they were taken to the Ballarpur Rural Hopspital and some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital GMCH, the district information office said.Around 4 passengers sustained serious injuries and they are being treated at the GMCH.

At least 13 persons were injured, four of them seriously, as they fell on a railway track after some part of a foot over-bridge (FOB) collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Balharshah junction railway station, located approximately 150 km from here, around 5 pm, they said.

''A large number of passengers were using the FOB to board a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell 20 feet down on the railway track,'' an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Thirteen persons were injured in the incident and they were taken to the Ballarpur Rural Hopspital and some of them were later shifted to Chandrapur Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the district information office said.

''Around 4 passengers sustained serious injuries and they are being treated at the GMCH. The district administration and police personnel are assisting the injured,'' Chandrapur district collector Vinay Gowda said.

Chandrapur Guardian Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar directed the hospital authorities to provide all necessary medical aid to the injured persons and ordered an investigation into the incident, the administration said.

The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FOB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact. The Balharpur railway station located is around 12 km away from Chandrapur district headquarters.

