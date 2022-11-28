Left Menu

Honda Cars ties up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle scrapping

The service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.The coverage area will expand with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in future.The Vehicle Scrappage Policy by Government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India, Honda Cars India President CEO Takuya Tsumura said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:30 IST
Honda Cars ties up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle scrapping
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has tied up with Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu for vehicle scrapping.

The initiative will allow Honda to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for scrapping their End of Life Vehicles (ELVs).

With this tie-up, the Japanese automaker strives to assist its customers to get the best value for their ELVs and facilitate hassle-free deregistration and issue of Certificate of Deposit/ Destruction through its dealer partners, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) is a government-approved ELV scrapping and recycling company, which is setting up scrap and recycling centres in the country. The service alliance will begin in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The coverage area will expand with the addition of new scrappage centres by MSTI in future.

''The Vehicle Scrappage Policy by Government of India stipulates scrappage and deregistration of old vehicles to promote phasing out of unfit vehicles from the roads, improve safety and lowering of carbon footprint in India,'' Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said. The company will offer a one-stop solution to its customers through dealers to scrap their old cars in a systematic and environmentally friendly manner, he added. MSTI Managing Director Masaru Akaishi said the company will continue to contribute to the improvement of India's environment by providing environment-friendly ELV dismantling services.

MSTI is a joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Tsusho Group and Toyota Tsusho India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022