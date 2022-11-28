One killed, 3 injured as truck rams into group of bikers in Uttarakhand

One person was killed, and three were injured here on Monday after a truck went out of control and rammed into a group of bikers.

The accident took place at Chandrabani chowk in the Patel Nagar area when the truck hit them after its brakes failed, Patel Nagar SHO Surya Bhushan Negi said.

One person was killed on the spot and three were injured in the mishap, he said.

The injured have been taken to a hospital where their condition is said to be out of danger, he said.

