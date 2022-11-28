Yash Birla's Natural Skin Care Brand 'Nature 4 Nature' Joins Hands with kindlife to Bring People Closer to Nature

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Yash Birla’s fitness journey and his passionate inclination towards all-things-natural is known to the entire nation. Yet another testimony of this young business tycoon’s passion and interest is his recent investment venture, Nature 4 Nature - Complete Care Range. Nature 4 Nature is a 100% natural skincare and hair care brand that reconnects one to nature through the highest levels of self-care. The newly launched brand which was announced officially by young Bollywood stars Ishaan Khattar and Tara Sutaria, is gradually expanding to the Middle East along with Southeast Asia. Recent updates of the brand’s expansion reveal its collaboration with kindlife - India’s #1 platform for better beauty founded by Radhika Ghai. Here’s what Yash Birla has to say about this brand-new association. “We’re excited to collaborate with and trust kindlife for our products. Nature 4 Nature strives and promises its consumers absolutely natural products. Associating with an e-commerce website like kindlife which has already gained the trust and confidence of so many natural product consumers, is definitely going to help us propagate our brand mission and get closer to our vision.” “We want to preserve the faith our consumers, and potential consumers will have in us and I think this collaboration with kindlife helps us take that one very important step towards brand loyalty and belief.” Further adding to Birla’s quote, Dharmender Khanna, Country Head, AnymindD2C, says, “kindlife is the only platform that caters to natural products only. It’s simply a perfect match.” Radhika Ghai, Founder, kindlife comments, “Consumers are conscious about the ingredients they use and are moving to toxin-free and natural products. We are excited to partner with Nature 4 Nature and grow to make better beauty accessible to Indians.”

