Left Menu

Lupin signs pact to acquire rights to 9 products from Brazilian firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:19 IST
Lupin signs pact to acquire rights to 9 products from Brazilian firm
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said its Brazil-based unit has inked a pact to acquire rights nine products from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuimica Industria Farmaceutica, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Industria Otica Ltda, Lupin said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, MedQuimica will acquire rights to products, including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm, for central nervous system related conditions, it added.

Besides, it will have Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson's disease, the Mumbai-based drug maker said.

''The acquired brands are well established and recognised among doctors and other members of the medical fraternity in Brazil for their reliability, safety, and trustworthiness,” MedQuimica Managing Director stated.

This transaction enhances the company's product portfolio in Brazil and also strengthens its position in the prescription market, he added.

Lupin shares rose by 1.98 per cent to close at Rs 733.70 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022