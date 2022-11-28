Lupin signs pact to acquire rights to 9 products from Brazilian firm

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said its Brazil-based unit has inked a pact to acquire rights nine products from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, MedQuimica Industria Farmaceutica, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Industria Otica Ltda, Lupin said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, MedQuimica will acquire rights to products, including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm, for central nervous system related conditions, it added.

Besides, it will have Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson's disease, the Mumbai-based drug maker said.

''The acquired brands are well established and recognised among doctors and other members of the medical fraternity in Brazil for their reliability, safety, and trustworthiness,” MedQuimica Managing Director stated.

This transaction enhances the company's product portfolio in Brazil and also strengthens its position in the prescription market, he added.

Lupin shares rose by 1.98 per cent to close at Rs 733.70 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)