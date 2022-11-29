Tata CLiQ Luxury Expands Its Luxury Fashion Portfolio with the Launch of Le Mill

Shop from a range of leading international brands like Acler, Aje, Alex Perry, Bassike, Rosantica, and more from Le Mill on Tata CLiQ Luxury Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India At Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, the fashion category has been a strategic focus. In its continuous effort to offer exclusive assortments and an unparalleled shopping experience by embracing the principles of the Slow Commerce brand philosophy, Tata CLiQ Luxury has always focused on the mindful curation of brands that resonate with the synergies and values of the platform. With this in mind, Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with Cecilia Morelli Parikh and Julie Leymarie to introduce Le Mill, a multi-brand luxury fashion house. The platform has expanded its existing luxury fashion category with this launch by offering consumers renown international brands across apparel, accessories, and footwear categories.

Le Mill was founded by two French women, Cecilia Morelli Parikh and Julie Leymarie, who were raised in Paris and settled in Mumbai. With a shared dream for their adopted city to have a space worthy of its energy and global status, Le Mill was conceptualised to establish a dialogue between Indian fashion and design with iconic international designers and storied fashion houses. With ‘Eyes on Paris, Heart in Mumbai’, the idea was to focus on the design potential India has to offer by connecting Europe with India and fashion to art.

Apart from the exclusivity of brands, it is Cecilia and Julie’s knowledge and expertise in ensuring the right curation that has contributed to Le Mill’s popularity and success. Each brand at Le Mill has been carefully handpicked by the founders to suit the needs of the modern Indian woman. With an aim to become a part of customers' lifestyles in every way, Le Mill offers an exciting assortment of products from leading international brands that one won’t have access to anywhere else in the country.

The Le Mill store on Tata CLiQ Luxury offers consumers a range of leading international brands to shop from, such as Acler, Agua by Agua Bendita, Aje, Alex Perry, Alexis, Ancient Greek Sandals, Bassike, Courreges, Dodo Bar Or, Gauge 81, Jonathan Simkhai, Rhode, Rosantica, Rotate, Three Graces London, and Wandler.

Commenting on the launch, Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, ''At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we have a very strong portfolio of global brands in our existing fashion category across apparel, accessories, and footwear. As we continue to expand our exciting range of fashion portfolios further, we are delighted to launch Le Mill, a multi-brand luxury house, on the platform. Cecilia and Julie are expert curators, and they have recognised what a modern Indian woman looks for in terms of fashion and style. Le Mill houses leading international and contemporary Indian brands and is known for its curation, which caters to the evolving needs of the consumer. We look forward to offering our customers an assortment of prestigious brands under Le Mill as we strive to enhance their luxury shopping experience on the platform.” Cecilia Morelli Parikh, Co-founder, Le Mill, said, “We are thrilled to launch our multi-brand luxury house, Le Mill, on Tata CLiQ Luxury. With this partnership, we are expanding our reach further and increasing our access to consumers across the country. Tata CLiQ Luxury is India’s leading luxury lifestyle platform, and we have a shared vision of offering consumers iconic international brands that are expertly curated along with an elevated online luxury shopping experience. We look forward to a successful partnership.” Browse and shop from a wide range of fashion brands that cater to every kind of style and sensibility at the Le Mill store on Tata CLiQ Luxury.

Link - https://luxury.tatacliq.com/lemill To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Le Mill launches on Tata CLiQLuxury

