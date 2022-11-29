Electronic shop gutted in fire in UP's Firozabad; casualties feared

A shop selling electronic items and furniture caught fire in Jasrana area here, with officials fearing casualties in the incident.

''The owner's house, situated above the shop, was also gutted in the fire that broke out at around 7.30 pm. Some people are feared killed...the picture will be clear only after the fire is extinguished,'' Superintendent of Police (rural) Ranvijay Singh said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari told PTI that five people were rushed to hospital. ''At present, it cannot be said how many have died in the incident,'' he added.

The officer said firefighters have been called from Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri and Etah, and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

