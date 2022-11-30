PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BoE not briefed on 'mini-Budget' ahead of announcement, says Bailey - UK ready to relax ringfencing rules on some banks

- Ambulance workers vote to strike in England - UK government to pay Chinese group 100 million pounds to exit Sizewell C

- Centrica says Bulb sale risks 'future stability' of UK energy market Overview

- British Treasury officials did not know what was in former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's "mini" Budget and were unable to brief the Bank of England on the fiscal loosening measures it contained ahead of the announcement, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday. - Britain is set to relax ringfencing rules on consumer and investment arms of some banks as part of its post-Brexit liberalisation of financial services.

- Ambulance workers across England are likely to strike before Christmas over pay and staffing levels, unions said on Tuesday, as a wider mandate for industrial action gains traction across the NHS workforce. - The UK government will pay Chinese state-owned power group CGN over 100 million pounds ($119.47 million) to buy out its 20% stake in Britain's 20 billion pound ($23.89 billion) Sizewell C nuclear energy project.

- British Gas-owner Centrica warned in a court filing of risk to the future stability of the UK energy market over a deal to sell semi-nationalised energy supplier Bulb to rival Octopus Energy. ($1 = 0.8370 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

