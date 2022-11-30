Lonely Planet India’s Former Director, Subrahmanian Seshadri joins the leadership team at Iffort

With a distinguished career in publishing, travel & ed-tech, Seshadri brings unmatched experience to lead Iffort into the future as a global digital marketing technology company. Delhi-NCR, 30th November 2022: Subrahmanian Seshadri, Lonely Planet India’s former Director, and General Manager has joined the leadership team of Iffort, a 12-year-old digital services firm. As a senior leader, Seshadri will look after strategic business development and operations. Given his vast experience in content development as well as management, Seshadri will add value to Iffort’s vision of building scalable business partnerships with an integration of technology and growth marketing. With a career spanning more than five decades, Seshadri played a key role in Lonely Planet’s entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Travel Guides series. Previously, he was associated with Oxford University Press (OUP) for over 25 years. In his stint at Dorling Kindersley, India as the Executive Director, Seshadri led the company’s revamp strategy. His publishing consulting company Overleaf was known for providing classrooms with quality learning and world-class teaching resources. He is also the Chief Commercial Officer at PageMajik, Pajeflow, and Prayukthi technology platforms.

‘We are excited to have Seshadri join our leadership team and steer the new business model of Iffort, as we continue to partner with new-age technology-led businesses in their growth,’ said Daksh Sharma, Co-founder, Iffort.

‘Seshadri has been our mentor through the early years and we are super excited to formalize our association,’ added Sunny Jindal, Co-Founder, Iffort. ‘I couldn't be more excited to join the Iffort board at this critical juncture. I've long admired Iffort for having a finger on the pulse of trends in social media, performance marketing, and technology,’ commented Seshadri. ‘There's so much important work to be done, and I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves and get to work with Iffort,’ he added. The un-agency, with a team strength of 40+ and a presence across Dubai and Canada, has won multiple accolades, including two golds at the 11th Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards (2022). Fitze, a UAE-based fitness rewards application, developed and designed by Iffort, recently won the Gulf Business Tech Award 2022 for the Best Consumer Tech Startup of the Year. About Iffort Established in 2010, Iffort is a digital services firm that offers comprehensive marketing technology services under its three key verticals, Build, Grow and Engage. Iffort has driven creative strategy for over 100+ brands across different industry verticals and has collaborated with enterprise companies across the globe as tech partners. The company has won accolades at prestigious industry forums backed by a multidisciplinary team of 40+ members. The company’s roster of clients includes Antara Senior Care Homes, fitness rewards platform Fitze UAE, fintech platform Vested finance, ed-tech platform Clapingo, news publisher Business Standard and M3M India, a leading real-estate developer based out of NCR. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).