Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Bank of Korea ready to adjust tightening pace, hopes for terminal rate near 3.5%

South Korea's central bank is ready to adjust its pace of policy tightening to achieve a soft landing in real estate and hopes the peak of its target rate in this cycle will be around 3.5%, its governor said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:16 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Bank of Korea ready to adjust tightening pace, hopes for terminal rate near 3.5%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's central bank is ready to adjust its pace of policy tightening to achieve a soft landing in real estate and hopes the peak of its target rate in this cycle will be around 3.5%, its governor said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday. Governor Rhee Chang-yong declined to say whether the Bank of Korea (BOK) could begin easing policy before the U.S. Federal Reserve did so. But he added that South Korean interest rates should not get too far below those of the United States, because of the risk of capital outflow.

"Together with growth slowdown, our board will recalibrate the pace of the monetary policy tightening and then we will try to achieve soft landing of the housing prices," Rhee said in an interview. The BOK, which in August 2021 became one of the first major-economy central banks to begin raising interest rates, has lifted its benchmark short-term rate by a total of 275 basis points from a record low figure of 0.5%.

With the policy rate now at 3.25%, Rhee hopes it will not have to go much higher. "So there are a lot of uncertainties, but if things go as expected we hope that we can probably - (the) terminal rate can be around 3.5%."

South Korean policymakers worry that their household sector is among the world's most indebted and is all the more susceptible to interest rate rises because of the prevalence of variable mortgage rates. Real estate prices are already falling. Rhee stressed that domestic conditions, especially inflation and growth, remained the central bank board's priority in deciding the pace of interest rate rises, but he added that it "will definitely look at the impact from the U.S. Fed policy on our external sector."

"In some sense too wide (of a) gap between our rate and U.S. rate may not be desirable." The Fed's policy rate is currently 3.75% to 4.00%. One of the biggest opportunities for South Korea's economy next year could come from eventual reopening of China from pandemic restrictions, Rhee said.

"Actually if China loosens zero-COVID policy and reopens their borders and economy that will be a tremendous stimulus for us. I hope that it can happen soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022