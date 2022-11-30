Luxoft to increase headcount at Chennai centre

Luxoft, a DXC Technology company, has drawn up plans to expand its employee base to 500 over the next two years at its Chennai office, the software firm said on Wednesday.

The digital strategy and software engineering firm recently inaugurated its Global Delivery Centre in Chennai after setting up similar facilities in Bengaluru and in Pune.

''The Chennai office will spur change as one of the Luxoft's Global Delivery Centres, extending the reach of Luxoft's global solutions offerings to more effectively and precisely support regional clients, many of whom are in banking and capital markets, oil and gas, automotive...,'' the company said in a statement.

The new centre in Chennai has a headcount of 170 top professionals, with plans to expand to 500 in the next two years, the company said.

''For Luxoft, a sustained growth strategy and maintenance of ethos are equally as important as agility...by establishing new capabilities in Chennai, we will be able to employ our talent and resources to understand, develop and seamlessly deliver tailor made, end-to-end software solutions to our clients,'' Luxoft Managing Director India and Asia Pacific, Madhusudan Deshpande said.

The Chennai office located in Guindy would facilitate hybrid work with open spaces that support collaborative, in-office work environments, the statement said.

