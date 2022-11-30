Left Menu

TECNO Mobile concludes its Unique TECNO Festive CARnival; Bumper Prize Car Winner from Delhi Drives Away with a Mahindra XUV 300

TECNO Mobile - the global premium smartphone brand - today brought down the curtain on its 40-day 'TECNO Festive CARnival' campaign and announced Sudhir Kumar from Delhi as the Bumper Car Winner, who drove away with a shining Mahindra XUV 300.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:14 IST
TECNO Festive CARnival's Bumper Car Winner Sudhir Kumar from Delhi was handed over the key of the shining Mahindra XUV 300 by TECNO Team. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TECNO Mobile - the global premium smartphone brand - today brought down the curtain on its 40-day 'TECNO Festive CARnival' campaign and announced Sudhir Kumar from Delhi as the Bumper Car Winner, who drove away with a shining Mahindra XUV 300. The festive campaign by TECNO Mobile received overwhelmingly positive responses from festive shoppers, recording an impressive number of registrations. As a consumer-oriented smartphone brand aiming to connect with customers at a deeper level and emerging as an integral part of the festive celebrations, TECNO Mobile came up with this unique festive campaign 'TECNO Festive CARnival', which commenced on 21 September 2022. The CARnival saw 1500+ lucky persons winning exciting gifts ranging from 7 Bajaj Pulsar bikes to a Mahindra XUV 300 petrol variant, 50 TECNO smartphones and 1000+ TECNO smart accessories over the 5-week-long festive campaign. The campaign witnessed significant participation from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

