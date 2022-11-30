Left Menu

EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
The European Union's executive branch recommended on Wednesday that billions of euros in EU funds be withheld from Hungary over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting lingering divergences between the European partners.

The Council, which represents the bloc's 27 countries, has until December 19 to take a decision based on the European Commission's proposal, which came as Hungary continues to block crucial EU decisions such as the disbursement of 18 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine and a global tax deal.

