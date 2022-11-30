Left Menu

Sebi suspends Karvy’s registration for 1 month for flouting portfolio managers rule

The order comes into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi said in its order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:47 IST
Sebi suspends Karvy’s registration for 1 month for flouting portfolio managers rule
  • Country:
  • India

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday suspended the registration certificate of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (PMS Karvy) as a portfolio manager for one month for flouting regulatory norms.

In its order, the markets regulator said that Karvy Stock Broking Ltd or PMS Karvy failed to provide certain details in disclosure document, including details of penalties, pending litigation or proceedings and finding of investigation.

In addition, the company mentioned contrary provision in its disclosure document and did not maintain uniformity in the condition of notice period mentioned in the model portfolio agreement regarding termination of agreement with clients.

Also, it failed to appoint appropriately qualified or experienced principal officer as well as compliance officer and failed to rectify the discrepancies in the auditor's report.

Through such acts, PMS Karvy has violated the provisions of portfolio managers rules.

Accordingly, Sebi has directed ''the suspension of certificate of registration of the noticee, i.e., Karvy Stock Broking Limited for a period of one month''. The order comes into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order. The order came after the regulator conducted inspection of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (PMS-Karvy), a registered portfolio manager, with respect to its portfolio management activities in December, 2019. The period covered in inspection was from April, 2018 to March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022