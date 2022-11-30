ADVISORY-Alert wrongly tagged to Sphere Resources withdrawn

An alert on cybersecurity business Sphere Technology Solutions receiving a $31 million Series B investment led by Edison Partners has been withdrawn as it was incorrectly tagged to Sphere Resources Inc, an unrelated company.

For the correct set of alerts, click STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[02:00:42]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)