Left Menu

Nigeria finance minister says borrowing still sustainable

Ahmed, however, said national debt was 33% of GDP, the lowest on the African continent and there was no need for debt restructuring. "We have a projection of meeting our debt through short and medium term strategies. We are comfortable in our ability to meet our debt," Zainab told reporters in the capital Abuja.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:00 IST
Nigeria finance minister says borrowing still sustainable
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's finance minister Zainab Ahmed said on Thursday the country's borrowing was still practical and sustainable and authorities were comfortable meeting debt obligations. The Debt Management Office put Nigeria's total local and foreign debt at $103 billion at the end of June, but the figure excludes 20 trillion naira ($49.6 billion) in central bank advances to the government.

Nigeria's revenue to GDP ratio, at 7%, is one of the world's lowest, according to the World Bank, and the country is spending a large part of the money on debt repayments, raising concern about the possibility of a default. Ahmed, however, said national debt was 33% of GDP, the lowest on the African continent and there was no need for debt restructuring.

"We have a projection of meeting our debt through short and medium term strategies. We are comfortable in our ability to meet our debt," Zainab told reporters in the capital Abuja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022