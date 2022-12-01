Mexico to hike minimum wage by 20% in 2023

Mexico's government said on Thursday a deal has been reached between employers, labor representatives and officials to raise the country's minimum wage by 20% in 2023.

The standard minimum wage will rise from about 172 pesos ($8.97) a day to 207 pesos a day, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said during a regular government news conference.

