Mexico to hike minimum wage by 20% in 2023
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:18 IST
Mexico's government said on Thursday a deal has been reached between employers, labor representatives and officials to raise the country's minimum wage by 20% in 2023.
The standard minimum wage will rise from about 172 pesos ($8.97) a day to 207 pesos a day, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said during a regular government news conference.
