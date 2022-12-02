Left Menu

Gati Shati improved quality of project planning: DPIIT Secretary

The National Logistics Policy along with Gati Shakti vision has improved the quality of planning of projects and infrastructure in the country, thus helping in cost optimisation and also saving time.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:21 IST
Gati Shati improved quality of project planning: DPIIT Secretary
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade secretary Anurag Jain. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Logistics Policy along with Gati Shakti vision has improved the quality of planning of projects and infrastructure in the country, thus helping in cost optimisation and also saving time, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain told ANI on Friday. "Our work last year in the infrastructure sector yielded positive results. People believe results are better than the vision with which this was started. As per the feedback of departments, in the infrastructure, there have been benefits. It also saves time," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade secretary Jain explained.

To take it forward, Jain said the department has started discussions with the social sector departments. "Work has begun, it will take some time but there will definitely be better utilisation of resources by the departments," Jain added.

Before Gati Shakti came into the picture, there was a lack of coordination between different various departments in delivering projects. The lack of coordination not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure. The National Logistics Policy was launched on September 17. The need for a national logistics policy was felt since the logistics cost in India is high compared to other developed economies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022