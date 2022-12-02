Left Menu

IndiGo's Kannur-Doha plane diverts to Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo plane flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to the airport here on Friday due to a technical issue.

The airline said the flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.

''The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft for their onward journey,'' it said in a statement.

According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak.

Kannur is in Kerala.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft was not immediately available.

