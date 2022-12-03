Left Menu

Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Britain says

Updated: 03-12-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 12:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday.

The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the ministry added in a daily intelligence update.

"There is a realistic possibility that Bakhmut's capture has become primarily a symbolic, political objective for Russia," the ministry said in the update posted on Twitter.

