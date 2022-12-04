Left Menu

RBI's rate decision, state poll results major factors to drive equity market: Analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
RBI's interest rate decision is a major factor that will drive the trends in the equity market this week, while global cues and foreign fund trading activity would also be watched, analysts said.

Market investors would also track the state election results later this week, they added.

''Global cues continue to cause volatility, but this week the market's focus will shift to domestic cues like RBI policy and state election results. The outcome of the RBI policy is scheduled for 7 December, while the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will come on 8 December,'' said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the global front, the US bond yields and the dollar index have fallen sharply, and markets will continue to watch their move from here, Meena added.

From macroeconmic data front, Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the services sector is scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Investors would keenly watch for the outcome of Gujarat state election that is due this week, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The equity market depicted a positive trend last week as the BSE benchmark jumped 574.86 points or 0.92 per cent.

According to Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities, the focus would be on the RBI's interest rate decision.

''The two immediate triggers -- RBI's credit policy this week and the US Fed meeting in mid-December on the rate front -- would determine investors' mood in the near term,'' Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Besides, movement of Brent crude oil price and rupee would also influence trading in the market.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, market movement will be determined by the outcome of the RBI policy meeting.

''Given the underlying high valuation, Fed policy and stringent Chinese COVID restrictions, the market will remain highly sensitive in the coming weeks,'' Nair added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said RBI MPC policy outcome on December 7 will be watched closely for further cues on longevity and sharpness of rate hikes in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

