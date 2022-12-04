Left Menu

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 1.15 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:46 IST
Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC twins were the only laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 574.86 points or 0.92 per cent. The benchmark had settled above 63,000-level for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 71,462.28 crore to Rs 18,41,994.48 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation (mcap) gained Rs 18,491.28 crore to Rs 6,14,488.60 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 18,441.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,58,439.24 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 3,303.5 crore to Rs 6,89,515.09 crore and that of Adani Enterprises rallied Rs 2,063.4 crore to Rs 4,47,045.74 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap grew by Rs 1,140.46 crore to Rs 4,72,234.92 crore and that of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 845.21 crore to Rs 6,49,207.46 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 89.25 crore to take its mcap to Rs 5,42,214.79 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 5,417.55 crore to Rs 8,96,106.38 crore and that of HDFC dipped by Rs 2,282.41 crore to Rs 4,85,626.22 crore.

Reliance Industries ruled the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

