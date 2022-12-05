Left Menu

L&T bags new large order in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:22 IST
L&T bags new large order in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged another ''large'' order in the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

The project involves commissioning of a depot spread over around 82 hectares in Gujarat, L&T said in a filing to exchanges.

Though the engineering and construction giant did not reveal the worth of the order, as per the project classification of the company, a large project falls in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

''The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR – D-2) in Gujarat for the (MAHSR project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan,'' it said.

The scope of the project involves design, supply, construction and testing, and commissioning of the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialised equipment required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology and upon completion, will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose.

L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages (C4, C5 & C6), special steel bridges packages P4(X) and P4 (Y), and ballastless track works for the bullet train project.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It has operations in over 50 countries. Shares of L&T were trading marginally up by 0.06 per cent at Rs 2,085.65 on BSE in preclose session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022