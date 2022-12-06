Left Menu

Godrej & Boyce appoints Anil G Verma as Chief Executive Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:30 IST
Godrej & Boyce appoints Anil G Verma as Chief Executive Officer

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anil G Verma as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Verma has been elevated as CEO from his previous position as Executive Director and President, a statement from Godrej & Boyce (G&B), which manufactures consumer goods like appliances, furniture, and locks, said.

''This change in organisational structure comes as part of a larger restructuring exercise for the organisation,'' it said.

Verma, with almost four decades of corporate expertise with G&B in various capacities, is responsible for both domestic and international operations. He is also served on the Godrej & Boyce board of directors since 2008.

''In his new position as CEO, Verma will continue to oversee the company''s expansion and profitability while bringing about quantifiable changes in its operations both in India and overseas,'' it said.

Godrej & Boyce, which had a revenue of Rs 12,520 crore in FY 22, employed over 14,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

