Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 26 to Rs 2,740 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded up by Rs 26 or 0.96 per cent at Rs 2,740 per quintal with an open interest of 22,220 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

