Left Menu

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:14 IST
Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 26 to Rs 2,740 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded up by Rs 26 or 0.96 per cent at Rs 2,740 per quintal with an open interest of 22,220 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022