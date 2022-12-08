Left Menu

Russia trades basketball star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout

Russia said on Thursday that it had traded U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap at Abu Dhabi airport. "On December 8, 2022, the procedure for the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for U.S. citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving their sentences in correctional institutions of the United States of America and the Russian Federation, respectively, was successfully completed at Abu Dhabi Airport," Russia's foreign ministry said.

"On December 8, 2022, the procedure for the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for U.S. citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving their sentences in correctional institutions of the United States of America and the Russian Federation, respectively, was successfully completed at Abu Dhabi Airport," Russia's foreign ministry said. "Washington categorically refused to engage in dialogue on the inclusion of the Russian in the exchange scheme," the foreign ministry said. "Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriot."

"The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland."

