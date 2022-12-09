Hero MotoCorp announces resignation of Malo Le Masson

Left Menu

Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp Le Masson was leading the product strategy function at Infiniti Motor Company, where he worked as Global Head of Infiniti Product Long Term Strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday announced the resignation of its head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and global product planning Malo Le Masson, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Subsequently, Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta has been given additional charge of heading strategy, mergers and acquisitions for the company, while Executive Director Vikram Kasbekar has been given the responsibility to head the key function of global product planning as an interim charge, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Le Masson was with Hero MotoCorp for more than six years and will continue working with the company until the end of December 2022.

Gupta has been the CFO for the past six years. He is also a director on the board of several associate companies, including Ather Energy, an associate company in the electric vehicle space; HMCMM Auto Pvt Ltd, a Joint venture for fuel injection systems, and HMCL Colombia, a subsidiary of HMCL for its global business, the filing said.

Kasbekar is also on the Board of HMCMM Auto Pvt Ltd and HNBL, Bangladesh, the company said.

''Both of them have an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding business results in a highly competitive environment and their immense experience and expertise will surely contribute towards the company's performance,'' Hero MotoCorp COO and Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Clarke said.

He also said Le Masson has been instrumental in enriching the company's product portfolio and evolving this function and ''is leaving his footprint in our future line-up, as the company prepares to introduce a range of new scooters and motorcycles over the next 12 to 18 months''. Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp Le Masson was leading the product strategy function at Infiniti Motor Company, where he worked as Global Head of Infiniti Product Long Term Strategy. He has significant experience in product planning through his stints with Nissan Motor Co across geographies, including Japan, France, Hong Kong, Netherlands and Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

