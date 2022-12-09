Bonfiglioli to strengthen presence with new unit in Pune

Manufacturer and distributor of gear motors, drive systems, Bonfiglioli has drawn up plans to strengthen presence in the country with the setting up of a new production unit in Pune, the company said on Friday.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd, is the Indian arm of Rome-based BonfiglioliRiduttori S.p.A engaged in power transmission and drive solutions. The company has two manufacturing units in Chennai and one in Pune.

The company conducted the 'ground breaking ceremony' for setting up the new manufacturing facility in Pune on December 8 at an investment of Rs 100 crore spread across 42,500 square metres.

The new facility would augment the existing facility in Pune and it would feature high-tech and real-time smart assembly operations, Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Bonfiglioli has a production capacity of over 3.50 lakh units of gearboxes and gear motors. In 2021-22, it reported a turnover of Rs 1,428 crore up from Rs 1,120 crore registered in the previous year.

''We are committed to support industrial development in India by supplying smart and efficient systems required for Industry 4.0 operations. The western region represents a high growth market. We are expanding our assembly facility in Pune to better serve this evolving market,'' Bonfiglioli India country manager Kennady V Kaippally said.

According to Kaippally, the new facility would have highest standards of quality and safety in line with the company's plants located wordwide.

''We are excited with the proposed plant as it will also increase the cost competitiveness of our products and reduce lead time to our customers,'' he said.

