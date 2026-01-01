Haryana Cabinet Approves Job and Reforms Amidst Controversy
The Haryana Cabinet has approved a government job for the wife of the late ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar, who committed suicide amid corruption allegations. Reforms benefiting state transport workers were also enacted, alongside a land lease proposal for a gaushala and amendments to urban development regulations.
The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has decided to award a government job to Santosh Kumari, the wife of assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar. Lathar allegedly took his own life while accusing a deceased IPS officer of corruption.
In addition to this decision, the Cabinet has extended pension scheme benefits to 347 state transport drivers initially hired on a contractual basis in 2002. The move aims to resolve pay disparities and uphold fairness among employees.
The meeting also endorsed leasing over four acres of land to a nonprofit for establishing a gaushala and proposed legal amendments to curtail unauthorized land exchanges in urban areas.
