Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Approves Job and Reforms Amidst Controversy

The Haryana Cabinet has approved a government job for the wife of the late ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar, who committed suicide amid corruption allegations. Reforms benefiting state transport workers were also enacted, alongside a land lease proposal for a gaushala and amendments to urban development regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:18 IST
Haryana Cabinet Approves Job and Reforms Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has decided to award a government job to Santosh Kumari, the wife of assistant sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar. Lathar allegedly took his own life while accusing a deceased IPS officer of corruption.

In addition to this decision, the Cabinet has extended pension scheme benefits to 347 state transport drivers initially hired on a contractual basis in 2002. The move aims to resolve pay disparities and uphold fairness among employees.

The meeting also endorsed leasing over four acres of land to a nonprofit for establishing a gaushala and proposed legal amendments to curtail unauthorized land exchanges in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
2
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India
3
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

 India
4
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026