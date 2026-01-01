Shocking Act of Violence in Mumbai Highlights Domestic Strain

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 25-year-old woman has been apprehended by the police for allegedly mutilating her 42-year-old lover's private parts. The violent act reportedly occurred after the man declined her marriage proposals, despite a seven-year-long relationship.

The attack took place in the early hours of Thursday at the woman's residence in Jamblipada, Kalina, in the Santacruz East area. The circumstances unravelled when the victim, severely injured, managed to flee and inform his brother, who swiftly rushed him to VN Desai Hospital.

The woman now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing grievous harm and criminal intimidation. The case underscores the potential perils of unresolved personal disputes, as law enforcement agencies continue their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)