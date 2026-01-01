Delhi High Court Criticizes Recurrent Misuse of Hindi Phrase in FIRs

The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over the recurring use of a specific Hindi phrase in First Information Reports (FIRs) related to offences against women, terming it a 'gross misuse of law.'

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna highlighted that this phrase, 'haath mara,' frequently appears in FIRs filed under IPC Section 354, despite not being corroborated by complainants. This practice demands introspection within police stations, she stressed. As an instance of this misuse, the court quashed an FIR against two accused on charges of assaulting a woman event manager, noting that the involved parties had resolved their disputes amicably.

The Delhi High Court has ordered a closer examination of how FIRs are documented, demanding that Deputy Commissioners of Police ensure no fabricated allegations are inserted into complaints. This action follows the court's observation that the language used often does not reflect the complainant's report.

