Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:50 IST
Russia said on Friday it had summoned Canada's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Canada's ambassador, Alison LeClaire, had been told that Ottawa was "fomenting an atmosphere of Russophobia" with its hostile policy and statements about Russia's actions.

