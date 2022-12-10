Workshop organized under Girl Child Awareness Campaign

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI/ATK): The District Administration and Women Empowerment Department, in collaboration with RD Foundation on December 5, 2022, organised a workshop on menstrual hygiene, good touch and bad touch under Girl Child Awareness Campaign at Government Higher Secondary School, Modran. The workshop was organized in the second phase of the Nirogi Ladli Yojana.

In the workshop, Gajendra Singh Karola, Manager at RD Foundation, along with Garishma Chauhan, gave detailed knowledge on "menstruation and cleanliness" and "good touch and bad touch" to the girls by a visual medium. The program was organized under the chairmanship of Rajendra Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer Jaswantpura. He inspired the girls to adopt menstrual hygiene management, discipline, and be vocal against injustice. The chief guest in the program Chetan Singh Rathod, Director of RD Foundation, Special Guest Timaram Meena, Chief District Education Officer Jalore, Mohan Lal, Additional District Education Officer Jalore, Khangar Singh, Chief Block Education Officer Bhinmal and Bhagirath Assistant Director Women Empowerment Jalore, Sohan Bai, Supervisor Women Empowerment, Ranjit Singh Nimbawas, Karsan Singh, Jitendra Singh and others were also present. The program was moderated by Tulsa Ram and the principal of the program, Jitendra Singh, expressed gratitude for the same.

