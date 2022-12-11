Left Menu

Vee Technologies to hire 3,000 fresh graduates in south India in next 1 yr

Bengaluru-New York headquartered IT services firm, Vee Technologies has announced its plan to add over 3,000 fresh graduates to its work force in south India in the next 12 months, to cater to the growing business from its healthcare customers in the US.

Bengaluru-New York headquartered IT services firm, Vee Technologies has announced its plan to add over 3,000 fresh graduates to its work force in south India in the next 12 months, to cater to the growing business from its healthcare customers in the US. As a first step, the company said it has initiated the hiring process to induct 1,200 fresh graduates in biotech, science and arts as part of the Rs 200 crore expansion plan. Vee Technologies' delivery centres in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in India, and in Manila in the Philippines and multiple locations in the USA service global customers in healthcare, engineering and design space, through proprietary platforms. Vee's software, analytics and strategic IT services clients are made up of hundreds of hospitals, including six of the top 10 US hospitals, deploying proprietary platforms and tools, a company statement said. CEO and Managing Director of Vee Technologies, Chocko Valliappa said the company “aims to triple the number of employees in Tamil Nadu to 10,000, in the next three years, with this investment in the IT-enabled services operations.” The current recruitment drive includes positions for medical coders and calling agents to be based in Bengaluru, Chennai, Salem, Trichy and Hyderabad, it was stated.

