UK's National Grid cancels standby notice for two coal units

Britain's National Grid NG.L cancelled standby notices for Drax Group's DRX.L two coal units on Monday, according to Elexon's website.

Earlier in the day, the grid operator issued start-up notices for two 570 MW coal units at Drax's power station in Yorkshire as a cold snap gripped the country.

Elexon is a wholly-owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)