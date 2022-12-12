UK's National Grid cancels standby notice for two coal units
12-12-2022
Britain's National Grid NG.L cancelled standby notices for Drax Group's DRX.L two coal units on Monday, according to Elexon's website.
Earlier in the day, the grid operator issued start-up notices for two 570 MW coal units at Drax's power station in Yorkshire as a cold snap gripped the country.
Elexon is a wholly-owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO).
