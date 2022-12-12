Left Menu

12-12-2022
Vistara starts Mumbai-Muscat direct flights * Full service carrier Vistara on Monday started daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat, which will be its fourth destination in the Gulf region.

''Muscat is the third Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network in the last four months,'' it said in a release.

The airline launched services to Jeddah and Abu Dhabi in August and October, respectively. It also operates daily flights to Dubai from Mumbai.

*** SpiceJet bags award * SpiceJet on Monday said it has received 'Safety Performer of the Year' award at the annual GMR Delhi Airport Awards.

The airline won the award for being the top performer among the self-handling airlines and its success in reducing ground safety violations, it said in a release.

SpiceJet's ground handling team at Delhi Airport achieved this notable performance through constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and hard work, it added.

