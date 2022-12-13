HC orders Jharkhand govt to file fresh report on Deoghar ropeway accident

Displeased with the report submitted by the Jharkhand government on its probe into the ropeway accident in Deoghar district that left three persons dead, the high court on Tuesday directed the state to file a fresh report.

It took 46 hours to rescue all the 60 passengers stranded in cable cars due to the accident on the ropeway at Trikut Hills on April 10.

The state government on Tuesday produced a report on the accident before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

The bench observed that the government is expected to prepare a better report with insight into the incident and the reasons behind it. The court directed the government to file a fresh report.

The matter will be heard again on January 14 next year.

The accident occurred when two cable cars collided with each other after the ropeway snapped.

The ropeway at Trikut Hills, around 20 kilometres from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple, is a popular destination for tourists.

The ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766 meters long.

