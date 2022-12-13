Left Menu

Piyush Goyal and Kemi Badenoch reaffirm commitment to India-UK FTA negotiations

The bilateral meeting was followed by interaction of the two ministers with the Indian and the UK Businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:36 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister for Commerce and Industry of India, Shri Piyush Goyal, and UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Ms. Kemi Badenoch, MP, met today in New Delhi to discuss India-UK FTA negotiations.

Discussions were carried out on the India-UK FTA negotiations and the range of bilateral trade and economic relations. Both Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing India-UK FTA negotiations which would unlock the full potential of boosting jobs, investments and exports between the two countries. It was noted that the 6th Round of India-UK FTA negotiations is presently underway in New Delhi. While expressing satisfaction on the state of negotiations it was agreed that the negotiations will continue further with the aim to concluding the same at the earliest. The Ministers urged the negotiating team to work together with an aim to iron out the differences in the spirit of mutual accommodation based on the principle of reciprocity and respect for each other's sensitivities, for a balanced, mutually beneficial, fair and equitable outcome.

The bilateral meeting was followed by interaction of the two ministers with the Indian and the UK Businesses. The Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal mentioned that India and UK investment and economic relations are already strong and grown over the years. India has adopted an export led strategy to spin its growth story which is inclusive and sustainable. The Indian Government has also come out with many policies and reforms including PLI scheme, National Infrastructure Pipeline, Development Finance Institution and privatization of non-strategic sectors PSU. Further, various Ease of Doing Business initiatives have been taken including digitization of processes and clearances, simplification of procedures, weeding out of old and archaic laws, etc. He urged the businesses in India and the UK to take advantages of these initiatives for economic prosperity of both countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

