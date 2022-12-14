IICA and DSNLU sign MoU for academic collaboration

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:18 IST
IICA has been mandated to offer capacity-building and advisory solutions to Government, Statutory Authorities, Private Sector, etc, apart from taking up research in the corporate area.  Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Vishakhapatnam have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on December 14, 2022.

IICA is established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a think-tank and a Centre of Excellence to support the growth of the corporate sector in India through an integrated and multi-disciplinary approach. IICA has been mandated to offer capacity-building and advisory solutions to Government, Statutory Authorities, Private Sector, etc, apart from taking up research in the corporate area.

The MOU is signed between IICA and DSNLU for the purpose of academic collaboration that will encompass offer and award of degree, diploma and certificate courses of contemporary importance; exchange members of faculty and students; research and publication; other academic activities; offer of expert advice and consultancy; and conduct joint workshops, seminars and conferences. In addition to this, active efforts will be made to develop joint training and research programs that will be pursued in a collaborative spirit. The MOU will foster advancement in offering Post Graduate Courses such as LL.M, jointly organizing awareness and outreach programmes for the benefit and welfare of humanity.

The MoU was signed by Prof. (Dr.) S. Surya Prakash, Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU and Shri. Praveen Kumar, Director General and Chief Executive Officers (DG & CEO) of the IICA. Prof. (Dr.) K. Madhusudhana Rao, Registrar I/c., Prof. (Dr.) A. Rajendra Prasad, Professor of Eminence, Dr. Pyla Narayana Rao, Associate Professor, IICA and Dr. Dayananda Murthy C.P. Director, Academic Affairs and Research were present during the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

